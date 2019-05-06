Details of ODM national executive meeting chaired by Raila in Nairobi

PRESS RELEASE

ODM NEC MEETING HELD AT MASH PARK HOTEL IN NAIROBI

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has formed a three-person team to go through the report of the Task Force formed last year by the party to review the process of party nominations and come up with proposals on how best the party can implement recommendations in the report.

The report which was officially presented to the committee by the Chairperson of the Task Force Ms. Catherine Mumma has a raft of proposals on how the party is structured, its policies, and conduct of primaries and grass-roots elections among other proposals.

The team comprises Nominated Senator and Chairperson of the National Elections Board Ms. Judith Pareno, Nyando MP Mr. Jared Okello and the ODM Executive Director Mr. Oduor Ong’wen. The team will review the report before making a presentation before the NEC at a retreat to be held next month.

The NEC also gave the nod for the party Secretary General Mr. Edwin Sifuna and the National Secretariat to start the preparations for grassroots elections to be held next year (2020) as per the provisions of the constitution of the party. The party holds grassroots elections after every five years.

The meeting was chaired by the National Chairperson Mr. John Mbadi and attended by Party Leader H.E. Hon. Raila Odinga among other NEC Members.

Ends…

P.A. Etale

Director of Communications.

6th May 2019