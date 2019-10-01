Exposed: How the late Nyeri Governor Dr Wahome Gakuru was killed, reckless driver?

An official at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has come to reveal intricate details surrounding the death of Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru.

Gakuru died after a guardrail penetrated the vehicle was being driven in, tearing into his side and dragging on for more than 60 metres.

Speaking after assessing the wreckage at Makuyu Police station, NTSA inspector Dennis Ireri said the governor’s driver did not slam on the brakes even after the car veered to the side of the road.

In an earlier account, the driver, Mr Samuel Kinyanjui told the court that rammed into the guardrail after avoiding a head-on collision with an oncoming lorry.

Karanja would also say that the driver’s airbags deployed immediately, leaving his legs stuck on the gas pedal.

Interestingly, early reports indicated that Governor Gakuru’s airbags failed to deploy.

Inspector Ireri revealed that there were no skid marks on the road after the accident, showing the driver made no efforts to break even after hitting the guardrails.

“The road was wet and if the brakes were applied before ramming into the rails, there would have been skid marks on the road,” he said.

The vehicle is said to have flattened five concrete posts and bent three more during the accident that claimed the life of Governor Gakuru.

In the aftermath, the left tyres were shredded, with the rims having being totally shattered.

While the governor’s personal aide stated that their chase car was doing 130Km/hr during the November 7, 2017 accident, Kinyanjui said he was only doing 100Km/hr on Thika superhighway.

Ireri told the inquest that the vehicle had no previous defaults and that the crime scene may have been interfered with by rescuers who pulled Governor Gakuru from the Mercedes E 250 wreck.

The Governor’s driver who now works at a health facility told the inquest that his life was in danger after he a man accosted him at a shopping mall.

The man, he told the inquest, had alleged he was paid to finish Governor Gakuru.