EXPOSED: Details about DP Ruto’s Turkish business partner Aydin Harun who is under Police investigation

More details about a Turkish National who was blocked from travelling to Uganda with Deputy President William Ruto on Monday can now be revealed.

Aydin Harun, 55, a Turkish national was amongst five others who were scheduled to accompany Ruto to Uganda where he was scheduled to meet with President Yoweri Museveni.

The others are; MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Mombasa based businessman David Lang’at, Elijah Rono and Eric Ruto.

Investigations by K24 Digital reveal that Harun who was being sorted by detectives yesterday before he checked out of a local hotel where he has been staying runs a company known as Unit 2HA Investment Energy Africa Ltd.

Harun has been staying at a local hotel within the city since June 24, 2021, when he arrived in the country until August 3, 2021, when he checked out just three days after DP Ruto’s saga at Wilson Airport.

The Turkish national who holds passport number U20470175 was issued a working permit by the Department of Immigration Services in Kenya on June 30, 2021, and it is supposed to expire on June 29, 2023.

The business includes; specific trade business and consultancy.

For one to get such a vital document they need to part with their personal information and also pay for the services.

Harun first jetted into the country in 2018.

On Tuesday, a police source said that the Turkish national was being sorted by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) so Ashe sheds light on the type of business he was engaged in.

“He is being sought by detectives so as he can shed light on the kind of business he is engaged in,” the source said.

On Wednesday the Turkish Embassy based along Gigiri Road in Nairobi said that Harun was a legitimate businessman.

“He is a law-abiding citizen with no criminal records,” the Turkish Embassy told a local media station.

K24 Digital has also established that Harun shares a name with a certain Turkish national who is serving a jail term in a German prison but they are not in any way related.

The prisoner in Germany was nabbed after he was linked to terror activities and is currently aged 49 while Harun linked to DP Ruto is aged 55 and has never been arrested.

The inmate was accused of leading a group known as the Federation of Islamic Associations and Communities which was even linked to Al Qaeda former leader Osama Bin Laden.

The group was accused of having plans to overthrow the Turkish Government.

On Wednesday morning, DP Ruto also dismissed claims that his Turkish friend was engaged in illegal business saying that Harun’s records were straight.

Speaking during an interview at a local radio station, DP Ruto also said that Harun had largely invested in the country.

