BREAKING: DCI Kinoti, DPP Haji STORM Supreme Court, Deputy CJ philomena Mwilu ARRESTED By Over Imperial Bank Cases

Deputy Chief Justice philomena mwilu has been arrested by police outside the supreme court after a JSC meeting, she is under probe over imperial bank cases.



The DCJ’s vehicles were seen leaving the premises closely followed by those of DCI boss Kinoti some minutes to 2pm.

She was accompanied by her bodyguards after she came out of JSC meeting

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Kinoti were reportedly at the Supreme Court twice today.

There have been reports that the DCI and DPP are about to crack down on a Supreme Court judge over allegations of financial impropriety.

EARLIER in the day there was drama at the supreme court complex as DPP Noordin Hajji was spotted in the in the precincts, this is how it was reported:

The top organ of Kenya’s Judiciary met this morning following reports that a Supreme Court judge is facing criminal charges.

Minutes before 9am, members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) trickled into their boardroom on the second floor of the Supreme Court at the heart of Nairobi’s central business district.

Half an hour later Prof Tom Ojienda, who represents the Law Society of Kenya at the commission, rushed out of the building.

Other members of the JSC are Chief Justice David Maraga, who chairs the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu, Mercy Deche (vice chairperson), Emily Ominde and Justice Aggrey Muchelule.

At around 10.15am, CJ Maraga left the boardroom and walked into his office on the first floor.

While the Nation team on site did not see Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajji, his official vehicle and chase cars were spotted at the top court’s parking when the JSC walked into the meeting.

But by the time Prof Ojienda walked out of the building, Mr Haji’s official vehicle and chase cars were gone, indicating that he may have left through the back entrance reserved for Judge Maraga and his deputy.

Staff at the Supreme Court went on about their business as usual, with the majority avoiding contact with journalists.

Courtesy, Daily Nation