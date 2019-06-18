Depression: Man kills self over 3,000 loan from mobile app

A 25-year-old man from Githumu village in Kandara, Murang’a County has committed suicide after he was allegedly unable to repay a Sh3,000 loan which he had borrowed through a mobile phone app.

The body of Samuel Ng’ari was found dangling from the roof of his room on Monday evening after he left his parents at their farm where they had gone to tend to crops.

According to his father, Robinson Kimani, they were together with their son in the farm when he excused himself without telling them where he was going.

But later, the young man’s mother saw a rope hanging from the roof of her son’s room which is next to the kitchen.

“When we came from the farm, my wife went to the kitchen to prepare lunch and that’s when she saw a rope in the next room where my son sleeps and suspected something was wrong,” Mr Kimani