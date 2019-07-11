DEPRESSION! Man chains himself at city halls, pleads with Gov. Sonko to help see Uhuru

A man who chained himself on the rails surrounding City Hall building in Nairobi, on Thursday, caught the attention of Governor, Mike Sonko.

On his Facebook page, the governor posted photos of the man chained to the rails and a placard citing that he wanted to see President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Help me to see Mr.President, Governor Sonko, Senator Johnson Sakaja, MP Nickson Korir” read one of the placards.

The governor noted that the man had threatened to strangle himself if he did not get a chance to meet the president.



Netizens had mixed reactions about the situation.

“Not one word to him, but to you leaders of today. This is the kind of frustrations people are going through on the ground while their leaders are dining in comfort,” Mwangangi commented.

“You might ridicule and take this man for granted but it won’t be a surprise when you hear the guy actually took his life,” Martin weighed in.

“The best was to take a photo and post I bet,” Nellie questioned.

“This guys should be seriously beaten and later allowed to see all the people listed. Suicide and blackmail is not the way to go,” Elias noted.

In a similar incident that occurred on June 10, 2019, a university student, Brian Bera, was shot by State House officers while trying to intrude the President’s premises.