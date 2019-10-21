Dennis Itumbi defends DP Ruto’s waiter for being awarded HSC

Controversial Blogger at deputy president’s office Dennis Itumbi sparked outrage with his remarks on Deputy President William Ruto’s female staffer at his prestigious Weston Hotel.

Itumbi, on Sunday, October 20, during an interview with K24’s Anne Kiguta on Punchline, stated that Monica Kioko, a waiter, was his hero and she merited being feted with a presidential award.

The strategist who argued that he worked from State House, and not from the DP’s office, took to Twitter to reiterate how Kioko had touched his heart with her selfless gesture to street children.

Yes Monica Kioko is my hero. She works as a waiter and shares her salary with 5 street kids who she supports. Heroism, in my view, is made up of such great acts https://t.co/lZvwzTkXSS — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 20, 2019

Itumbi had been on the spot for proposing people that Kenyans online deemed undeserving of presidential commendations.

Blogger Robert Alai who was once charged with treason, Martin Kamotho of the Githeri-man fame who is battling an alcohol addiction and embattled journalist Jacque Maribe who is facing murder charges were all awarded an HSC- Head of State Commendation in 2017. This decision irked Kenyans who felt that the awards had lost meaning.

However, according to Itumbi, one needed not to have performed an extraordinary task to be feted. What mattered most was how an individual’s act touched and transformed lives.

On Thursday, October 17, he had clarified that the awards had sparked a national debate and needed to be scrutinised and studied deeply before being issued.