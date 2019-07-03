Kenya Today

Dennis Itumbi arrest will cause DP Ruto stress, more hair will drop off, lose weight fast, drop off campaigns- strategy revealed !

The arrest of Dennis Itumbi will most likely cause a lot of stress the deputy president. The two have been bonding since 2018 and have reached a point where they are really friends and often the DP who is accused of being a Mr Know it all is said to taking advise from Itumbi especially on how to interact with the youth. He recently organized for digital content creators to meet DP Ruto and latest he linked up an accident victim whom the DP helped with funds to go for specialized treatment…

The strategy is to arrest Itumbi , this will cause DP stress and therefore accelerate loss of hair and weight and eventually force him out of the campaign trail…. right , oh yes that is the plan…


