39 Year Old Dennis Itumbi Aspires To Be A Lawyer after State House Job Ends Unceremoniously

(Ex) State House Digital and Media Communication Director Dennis Itumbi has revealed his future plans following changes that have rendered his potion moribund at the President’s office.

The Career journalist who’s been at the center of online creatives for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s communications team said he landed the job through his networks created when in the media.

In an article in the Daily Nation, Itumbi explained that he is set to have a new career life after working at the Head of State’s office.

“I found myself where I am today as a result of hard work and luck. But where I am today is just a transition because I have further ambitions,” stated Itumbi.

He is preparing to change his trade immediately when he steps out of the House on the hill.

“I wanted to be a lawyer and I will still achieve this because I have actually enrolled into law school. I believe very soon I will be the lawyer I wanted to be,” reveals Itumbi.

Before joining State House, Itumbi had stirred his journalism career both locally and had a stint at the Voice of America (VOA).

After clearing from Meru School, he joined the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) where he enrolled for a Certificate/diploma course in Broadcast Journalism.

Last week, State House made changes to its Communication channels, barely a month after Kanze Dena’s appointment to head the unit.

A number of social media channels used by PCSU on Twitter and Face book were deactivated, raising speculations that some staff at the unit would be dropped.