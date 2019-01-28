Delegate some duties to Ruto in the spirit of handshake, Kenyans tell Raila

Section of Kenyans on social media have urged ODM leader Raila Odinga to delegate some of his duties to Ruto as the duties seem too much for the enigma of Kenyan politics.

A video recording of ODM leader Raila Odinga being helped to walk, seemingly because of having difficulties doing so while in Tanzania during the Sportpesa Cup finals raised Concerns among Kenyans and the world at large.

Following concern by the public, his Communication Director Dennis Onyango issued a statement on Sunday evening, noting that the ODM leader was in good health.

“Hon Odinga is fine in Dar es Salaam. Images of security people holding him emerged from a step on the podium that was falling off and [had] nothing to do with his health,” he said.

The ODM leader, also the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure, landed in that city on Sunday morning ahead of the third edition of the SportPesa Cup final between Kenyan sides Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari at the Daresalam National Stadium.

Mr Odinga was one of the dignitaries who watched the match alongside Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia and SportPesa Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri.

However, Kenyans on Twitter, while reacting to the incident advised Raila to reduce on the number of events he has been attending.

Baba you need some rest, you don't have to be in all events,

Some events you may delegate to Ruto, in the spirit of handshake, — Joshua Jerry (@JoshuaJerry) January 27, 2019

Okwadwa gimachandi Baba. If you are well, we are well. Amor — Lynn Kish (@lynnbraidist) January 27, 2019

Thank you baba for confirming to us that you are in good health. Now I can comfortably go to bed and sleep soundly. — Jared Ongeri (@JaredOngeri13) January 27, 2019