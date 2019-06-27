Defiant Hon. Jaguar to spend another night in police cells

Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Njagua alias Jaguar will spend another night in police cells pending his bail application ruling.

On Thursday, the youthful legislator was arraigned in court and charged with making xenophobic remarks.

Appearing before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkiyan Tobiko, the MP pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate said she will make a ruling on Friday on Jaguar’s application to be released on bail.

She directed police to detain the lawmaker at the Kileleshwa police station pending the bail ruling.

The prosecution led by Senior Prosecution Counsel (SPC) Duncan Ondimu had asked the court to detain the MP for 14 days to allow detectives conclude their investigations.

However, Jaguar’s lawyer, Dan Okatch opposed the prosecution’s request, arguing that it lacked merit.

He told the court that his client was arrested while on duty and he should be set free to serve his constituents.

The Starehe lawmaker was arrested on Wednesday at Parliament buildings on allegations of making xenophobic remarks in his constituency on Monday.

The legislator spent Wednesday night at Kileleshwa police cells prior to his arraignment in court today.