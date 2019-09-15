Defiant DP Ruto kicks off silent 2022 campaigns against Uhuru’s wish

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies aligned to the tanga tanga faction in Jubilee Party have planned mega countrywide rallies over remarks President Uhuru Kenyatta made about the DP.

In 2013, at a campaign event in Rift Valley, Uhuru stated that he would be the head of state for 10 years, then let his deputy take over 10 more years.

However, Uhuru has been under attack from Ruto’s allies who accused him of betraying the pact after the famous March 2018 handshake between him and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“We will stand for what we promised in 2013. We were clear that Uhuru will do his 10 years then Ruto takes over for another 10 years and that has not changed. We will not allow the so-called handshake to bring confusion in our party affairs and plans,” Kipkelion West MP Hillary Koskei stated.

According reports by insiders, the first rally is scheduled for Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium on October 6. It is at the same venue that Uhuru and Ruto launched their 2013 presidential race.

“This is purely an initiative of the Jubilee leaders. We all know of the post-election violence that followed the 2007 General Election. Uhuru and Ruto’s unity has brought genuine peace but some people trying to undo and undermine the effort,” Belgut MP Nelson Koech expressed.

After Nakuru, the team is expected to pitch camp in Murang’a, Kericho, Uasin Gishu, Kiambu and finally Bungoma County.

The March 2018 handshake created the Building Bridges Initiative to foster peace. However, Ruto’s allies have poked holes into the initiative, alleging that its sole purpose is to block Ruto from ascending to power in 2022.

In Kilifi County on Friday, September 13, Ruto allied leaders vowed to block a looming national referendum to change the constitution.

“We will not respond to a call for reviving the political fortunes of some leaders,” Malindi Woman Representative Aisha Jumwa declared.

“Everything was going on well until Raila came into the picture because of the March handshake.

Now it’s very difficult for the real Jubilee supporters to meet the president and discuss issues affecting the country in line with the party’s manifesto,” Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru stated at a separate event in Nakuru on the same day.