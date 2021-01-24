Deep prayers for Uganda as Dictator Museveni holds on to power, keeps Bobi wine under house arrest

PRAYERS FOR UGANDA :

This Sunday we PRAY FOR UGANDA . We remember all whom have paid the price of freedom with their lives having been ended by the murderous and oppressive regime of the dictator General Museveni. It is with deep sorrow and regret that in this day and age we can witness human beings been mercilessly tortured, maimed, displaced , detained and executed all in the glare of the world.

Only Gods intervention will bring this tower of Babel down. General Yoweri Museveni has shed too much innocent blood for the sake of power. As we seek to have legal action through the international criminal court and restore democracy and the rule of law via all means necessary I urge all christians and muslims alike to turn to God in prayers to help #FreeUganda from the hands of a dictator.

We dedicate our prayers to the President Elect H.E. Robert Kyagulanyi Aka Bobi Wine and his family , leader of the National Unity Party and the #Peoplepower movement in Uganda who has been forcefully put under house arrest for the last nine days post elections and has been denied access to basic and essential commodities while under military watch this following the just concluded sham elections in Uganda where the incumbent President Museveni lost but massively rigged himself as the winner.

As we appeal to the world to help #Removethedictator we seek God’s intervention and unite in prayers for Uganda.

God save Uganda.

God bless Uganda and her people.

Viva Africa Viva……..

#FreePreaidentBobiWine.

#FreeUganda.

#WeAreRemovingADictator.