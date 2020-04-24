Deep money laundering tactics for DP Ruto by KCB boss Joshua Oigara exposed

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) has been accused of doing money laundering for Deputy President Dr William Ruto.

Controversial blogger Abraham Mutai on Friday morning through his social media handles revealed how the bank has been colluding with the second in command in doing several transcatiuons.



According to the blogger, the bank is financing DP Ruto’s projects.

He says Adil Khawaja is managing partner at Hamilton Harrison and Matthews advocates, but also chairman of KCB. Blogger Mutai goes ahead to reveal that Nick Ruto, the DP’s son who is a lawyer by profession works at Hamilton Harrison and Matthews.

Mutai speculates that the Bank might be doing money laundering business for the second in command.

He has further accused Joshua Oigara, the Bank’s CEO of being DP Ruto’s private banker.

Something Ruto can learn from Raila is that when Raila wasn’t part of Uhuru’s government, he didn’t spend his time on social media whining. His attacks on Uhuru were always strategic and the attack team were elected politicians.Ruto uses a boy without credibility to attack Uhuru. — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) April 24, 2020

If the state hadn't killed Jacob Juma to protect Ruto's secrets,he would have being their best asset in fighting Ruto, he knew all his secrets.Ruto knows how much Uhuru & friends have stolen and where it's hidden. He needs a Juma,Otieno Kajwang to feed with Uhuru secrets to leak. pic.twitter.com/anLPigiKTr — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) April 24, 2020

This comes barely two days after the state moved to repossess a 1,600-acre land in Ruai which has long been associated with DP Ruto.

The prime land on Kangundo Road in Nairobi, is one of two parcels that has been taken back by the State for the expansion of Nairobi’s main sewerage plant.

“The government today embarked on an operation to repossess over 3,000 acres of the Dandora Estate Waste Sewerage Treatment Plant, located in Ruai, which has been grabbed by private entities,” said a joint statement by Lands and Physical Planning Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri, and his Water, Sanitation and Irrigation counterpart Joseph Irungu.

The PSs named the affected parcels as LR 28706, measuring 1,605 acres, which is owned by Renton Company Limited.

The other parcel is LR 28707, measuring 999 acres. Renton company, which was registered in 1995, was allocated the land by William ole Ntimama, the then Local Government minister.

The firm is associated with Ruto, the son of an influential former Kenya Power and Lighting Company top official, and a prominent city lawyer from the Rift Valley.