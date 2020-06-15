Deep inside Ruto is scared, he knows if Waiguru goes down then he is next

Deputy President William Ruto allies have been accused of blowing hot and cold at the same time, whereas they are creating an impression that they want Governor Waiguru out in reality they want her pardoned/exonerated of any wrong doing by the senate and that is why they are busy throwing the name of Raila Odinga into saga in a well choreographed propaganda.

Well, if you want to know that Ruto is in panic mood then look no further, just check his attack dog, striker number 9 one Senator Murkomen’s tweets, they speak volume.



KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H @kipmurkomen

They fought Moi viciously In the name of fighting corruption&for rights. Like foolish Galatians who began with spirit&ended with flesh,they now are tired&It’s their time to eat. Be like Rep J.Lewis who at 80 with stage 4 cancer is still icon of civil rights,since days of MLK.Jnr

If Govt wants to save Waiguru regardless of the facts,then she will he saved.If govt&Capitol Hill dry cleaners combine forces then Senate will do NOTHING .A few of us will makes some noise,quote the Constitution&our DC will rule us out of order&declare her Mweupe kama pamba.

Senior Counsel Ahmednassir who represents Ruto in the Weston Hotel land case also weighed and did not hide that indeed acquittal of Governor Waiguru will brighted team Tanga Tanga, check out his tweet

Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC @ahmednasirlaw:

This is 2020. My BELOVED JUBILEE is in power.Odm is its sidekick. Ford Kenya,stolen.The judiciary, under siege. No one has an idea where civil society went.The rule of law is in a perilous state.The economy has TANKED.With so much gloom/doom,acquittal for Anne BRIGHTENS OUR day!

Well, human rights activists Advocate Soyinka Lempaa seem to have opened the gates of hell by directly warning Ruto that indeed after Waiguru he will be the next on the chopping board and a host of his sympathisers across the republic.

“The reason why we want Waiguru impeached is to send a strong massage to grand and petty and big corupptors including Ruto Kipchirchir. Waiguru akinyolewa, Ruto tia kichwa chako maji. Usije ukasema sikukutaarifu. Hakuna wakati gari mojo litaendeshwa na dereva wawili kwa safari moja”. – Soyinka Lempaa warned