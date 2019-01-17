Death toll of Dusit attack victims rises to 21 with 7 more confirmed dead

7 more people have been confirmed dead in the recent Nairobi attack by the al-shabaab terror group.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday evening, the inspector general of police Joseph Boinett said six more bodies were confirmed dead and that one police officer succumbed to death too.

16 were Kenyans with the remaining 5 being international guests.

He further urged the citizens of Kenya to remain calm and that everything was in their control.