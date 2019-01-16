Dear Uhuru, your red eyes and CiC military gear is needed at Riverside, blow those terrorists sir

Uhuru this is not the time to address the nation, but a time for you to wear that military uniform you stunt with, carry your gun and head to riverside. You are the commander in chief. This is the time to put that title into good use. You can either 1. Get in there and fight those terrorists or capture them OR 2. You can get into a chopper and fly around the building while addressing the nation from there. Uhuru after the BarLonyo attack of 2006, Museveni wore his uniform, get his gun and ran to Gulu to oversee UPDF onslaught against LRA thugs. Sir, you normally look cool in that uniform, step over and justify why you wear it. The stage is waiting… Light, camera….. Action…..

