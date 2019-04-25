Dear Uhuru, don’t legalize marijuana in Kenya, lets watch Uganda make billions and suffer first

Folks dont even comtemplate legalizing weed in Kenya just bcoz Uganda is making billions out of if. Yes it has money, but that money will all be eaten by the powerful and corrupt. See, some jurisdictions or states have legalized marijuana recently, and in Colorado they are seeing tons of dollars in revenue. However, Emergency Rooms are now observing lots of cases of folks with vomiting that won’t respond to treatment, and guys vomit for like 3 days straight. Imagine wanting to vomit for like 3 days.

And then think about guys who have the genes 🧬 for schizophrenia. Yes if your family member was seeing things or hearing things, you probably have the genes 🧬 and engaging in alcohol 🍷 or weed raises the chances of triggering that gene.

Weed legalization is costly to mental health but rich countries have trillions of dollars in budgets which can absorb the shock and social disruptions occasioned by weed. And there are terminally ill folks who have nothing to lose, when only medical marijuana works for their pain or epilepsy. But we must raise the threshold so high as to deter recreational abuse.