Dear Uhuru Jubilee Sycophants, The Same Police That Beat You Mercilessly At Kasarani are The Same Ones Killing NASA Supporters.

By Mutembei
Jubilee sycophants now are spreading the propaganda that its not the police who are killing NASA supporters and children,Hehehe this line is laughable,to think that someone in NASA can kill kids is just idiocy of highest level.If NASA had guns they would go it man to man with the police.
But NASA are peaceful and innocent supporters who follow their leader religiously whenever he needs them. Why are the police not arresting the killers then?Or are we saying that Kenya has reached a point where by we are killed like Chickens and police can do nothing about it? I repeat that’s idiocy of the highest order!
Three of my siblings are in police service or do I call it police force,Now whenever a NASA supporter or a young kid has been felled by the police I have been in fore front to condemn it despite some Jubilee sycophants celebrating the deaths of NASA supporters and Baby Pendo as if these were not souls lost.Yes police are trained to give us security but this has turned opposite whenever NASA supporters are involved.
They shoot NASA guys and in the process also kill young souls latest being Yesterday at Pipeline where they killed a very promising young boy barely five years old as he was playing with his mates.This is a kid who knows nothing about what is happening in this republic but a rogue police officer who am very sure if investigated well supports Jubilee,decided to cut this young boy’s life.N
ow as NASA still condemned this act,Jubilee sycophants still celebrates the loss of such life.The good Lord Yesterday touched the Alshabaab militants and they ambushed some police officers and fell down two and others received some injuries.To us the oppressed we dont celebrate this but this oppression that police has netted towards NASA supporters makes us feel like celebrating it.Truth of the matter is this is all human lives being lost.Our neighbours our brothers our sisters and other of our loved ones.
To Jubilee sycophants who are celebrating any of these police brutality,just know its someone’s husband,wife,kid being killed. Human life should always be sacred be it NASA JUBILEE or POLICE life.As long as Jubilee celebrates police killing NASA guys,just know that NASA guys will ‘celebrate’ Alshabaab killing the police.Sad state.
Comments
Clive says
you celebrate alshabaab why don’t you join them
nasa miscreants you’re just potential terrorists
Anonymous says
Mr Clive May your prayer be answered soon NASA better join alshaababs and be trained .
Anonymous says
WHAT ORDINARY KENYAN CITIZENS SEEM TO BE VERY, VERY UNINFORMED OR IGNORANT ABOUT IS THE FACT THAT THE KENYAN ARMED FORCES, DEFENSE FORCES, SECURITY FORCES, AND POLICE FORCES ARE GIVEN ORDERS PROTECT (A) THE RULING ELITES (B) THEIR WEALTHY FRIENDS (C) FOREIGN POWERS WHO SELL THEM ARMS (D) FOREIGNERS WHO OWN HOTELS AND RESORTS PROPERTIES ALL OVER THE EAST AFRICAN INDIAN OCEAN COAST AND IN THE GAME RESERVES WHERE LUXURIOUS WILDLIFE RESORTS AND HOTELS ARE LOCATED, FEW ORDINARY AFRICANS ARE ALLOWED TO SET FOOT ON OR NEAR THESE PROPERTIES!
THE REST OF KENYAN CITIZENS ARE CONSIDERED SECURITY RISKS AND MUST BE DEALT WITH ACCORDINGLY!
WHY WOULD THE AFRICAN DICTATORS BE ARMED TO THE TEETH? WHO ARE THEIR ENEMIES OTHER THAN THE POOR LOCAL CITIZENS WHOM THEY LOOK DOWN UPON WITH CONTEMPT?
THEY ONLY TIME POOR KENYANS MEAN SOMETHING IS DURING THE RIGGED ELECTIONS!!!