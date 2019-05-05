Dear Raila, don’t trust Uhuru, he is using you to build DP Ruto fanatical following in RV and Mt Kenya

By Gordon Opiyo

Brotherly Bond?

Nothing unites men than having shared time in Prison Together. That is how the Kapenguria Six remained close even after being released.

I may be over thinking, but I strongly suspect that Uhuru and Ruto hatched up a scheme to totally decimate, to totally obliterate, and to smash Raila to smithereens.

In the first term, they tried violence, and it failed miserably. Raila thrives in violence. So they came up with a way to silence him…completely.

As I said last week, the persecution narrative buoys politicians faster than anything else.

I strongly suspect that Uhuru is using persecution to help his brother Ruto.

By 2022, there will be nothing to sell about Jubilee achievements. There will be no jobs, no Railways, no Dams, no cheap electricity, no factories… Nothing.

So, persecution will be the only way to help Ruto to power.

Look at the latest Ambassadorial Appointments. 70% were from GEMA, and it got a backlash. In 2019, when someone decides to to that, he probably has a mission. The mission is create perception that Ruto is under siege. This helps galvanize His base.

On the other hand, Raila and his big mouth ODM cartels cannot talk. All appointments are either going to Kamba appointees and former KANU insiders. But ODM is getting nothing, zero. Kaluma, the guy who wanted to present a Bill to divide Kenya cannot say anything as ODM gets 0 and GEMA gets 70% of all key appointments. As long as Raila is given food, he eats on behalf of ODM, so ODM and Luo Nyanza get very little, in spite of being key in the ” liberation ” they lost more lives hence the ” “peace handshake” but Wiper has gotten 17 key appointments including what Kalonzo claimed – the IG.

ODM on the other hand have nothing to show for the handshake apart from Raila’s fake AU job and of course increased personal wealth.

Meantime Ruto is growing politically, he is building alliances. The war against corruption died a natural death.

All these were pre arranged.

Raila cannot speak, he was humiliated by a careful scheme that misled him that he was going to get the loan, only to come back on shame. Ruto is slowly being cleansed from the Jubilee mess, and Raila is taking up all the flak for the collapsing Jubilee.

By the time Uhuru and Ruto are through with Raila, he will not know what hit him. He will be used, dumped and devastated…. Though with a lot of billions to wipe his tears with.