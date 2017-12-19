Dear Mt. Kenya, Betray Ruto At Your Own Risk

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya (The Banana peddler)

My Kalenjin people, if someone comes and asks us to dump William Ruto for Gideon Moi, chase that person to the last gate of hell. Whoever preaches to us the gospel of the Moi family is greatest enemy.

Whether they like it or not, William remains our number one choice and there is nothing they can do about it.

Sincerely speaking, you cannot compare William Ruto and Gideon Moi. Trying to do so, is like comparing Real Madrid with Zoo Kericho. The two play in two different leagues. William is self made whereas Gideon is just an inheritor.

The only thing that Gideon has to himself is his father’s name. William has fought wars. He is not a coward. He has risked his life to get to where he is. Despite having the name of the former President as his surname, Gideon has never fought for anything. He is just Gideon.

Let Gideon concentrate on the Honorary degrees he is being awarded by his father’s university.

Whoever thought we would change our minds and support Gideon because his father was President, he should re-examine his illusions.

Our brothers from Mt. Kenya, I hope this message finds you in fine fettles as well. It has been brought to our attention that you are drifting away from our original agreement. We are aware you do not associate yourselves with our leader. That is your choice but we would like to aptly declare that we shall not entertain any shortchanging going forward.

In 2013, we had a deal. We agreed to scratch each other’s back. You said you wanted to go first and we agreed because greediness is not our stock in trade. We at the URP wing agreed to support Uhuru Kenyatta win the Presidency and serve his two terms.

We also agreed that after President Kenyatta exhausts his two lustrums, it would be incumbent upon you to scratch our back by backing our Presidential candidate William Ruto. We kept our word and it is time for you to keep yours. William worked like a mole to ensure the Kalenjin nation votes for Uhuru to the last man.

Get it right; were it not for our leader, Uhuru would not have defeated Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Before the 2017 elections, we heard that some of your senior politicians pre-emptively declared that Kikuyu Nation will not support our candidate. We nevertheless chose not to respond to it and treated it as false alarm until you firmly buttress the allegations.

Please, do not dare betray us. If you do, do it at your own risk. But remember “A nod is as good as a wink to a blind horse” whatever that means. It’ll not be business as usual. Remember, “A stitch in time saves nine” Nota Bene: This is not a threat, but just a reminder coupled with some pieces of advise.

See you in 2022 as we elect William Ruto as our President.

[email protected]

(The writer sells Babananas in the streets of Kisii)