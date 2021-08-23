Dear Jimmy Kibaki, excuse us, your father was not that GREAT, he stole Raila’s presidency, triggered 2007 PEV

By Jerome O via Facebook

JIMMY KIBAKI has authored a flawless romantic poem extolling and deifying Jakom

He narrates how Jakom’s father also fathered Kibaki’s political career by introducing him to this game and even buying him his very first car, a VW Beetle in the early 60s, to aid him manoeuvre it’s terrain

Jimmy further enumerates Rayila’s greatness, stating the latter suffered torture, detention and imprisonment, for many of the freedoms we are enjoying today

That’s how big the Kibaki’s think of Rayila and the Jaramogi’s

But again we aren’t warthogs. Are we? When Kibaki had power, when he was made president, by the same Rayila did his acts correspond with the sentiments above?

No, for his second term he had to steal Rayila’s votes. After the grand coalition government came, he so much frustrated Rayila, using junior officers, like Zipapa, Chirau Ali Mwakwere, who made mocking Rayila their hobby

As Rayila was humiliated old Kibaki was aloof, sipping his white cap unperturbed, in itself a vote of confidence in the onslaught

When his term was over, Kibaki became the conveyor belt that delivered power to Uhuru, employing the state machinery against the very person he claims to be his god

It is now when they have no power and the old man has retired from politics and almost retiring from life, that abracadabra, Rayila has become a great man

End of the dawn rant

