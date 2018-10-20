Dear Hon Mudavadi, You Screwed Big Time In Kakamega, Ruto Marking You

By W Majani via FB

I’m proud of Hon. Wycliffe Oparanya. But this post isn’t about Oparanya. It’s about Mudavadi.

Hon. Musalia Mudavadi. The one person who despite having innumerable flaws, I don’t like heckling him in public. I know he’s my brother, my elder and well, a cool guy. But Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, it beats logic when at this age, going by your political capital, you cannot be adored at functions like this Mashujaa Day that’s just ended in Bukhungu Stadium. Not that I believe in cheers or jeers at functions, but truth be told, they create perceptions. I don’t understand how a Rift Valley Governor – Mandagow would attract attention, and correct attention for that matter, from a County that’s not his native.

There’s something you keep missing in politics. Politics is largely a game of perception. I suspect you have surrounded yourself with a bunch of clueless handlers and advisors, except comrade Barrack Muluka whom I respect so much. You don’t have so much time. You need a lot of rebranding. Look who you are going to face ahead; the foxy, bold and articulate Ruto, the enigmatic and shrewd Raila, the unpredictable Kalonzo and etc. That dull stool you keep sitting on isn’t helping you any bit.

