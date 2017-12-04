Dear Haters, Here Are 10 Unquestionable Facts About Luo Professionals, If You Doubt Number 3, Go Hang

By Alberto Nyakundi Amenya (The Banana Peddler)

Before frothing your mouth about professionals in Luo land, let the following sink into your head:

1. Otiende Amollo is the first lawyer in Africa and the fourth in the world to convince a bench of 6 judges to annul a presidential election of a despot while that quack lawyer in the name of Kithure Kindiki was busy sleeping in the court room during the proceedings.

2. Senior counsel James Orengo has won 12 successive electoral litigations and criminal cases in a span of one year against cohesive state machinery while Kiraitu despite being in the same law class with Obama in Harvard still has an atavist accent and has never represented even a single Miraa peddler in a court of law.

3. Miguna Miguna is an international barrister and a political strategy having orchestrated a clear win for Kibaki in 2002 and for Raila in 2007 while Kimani Wamatangi, just as the last name suggests, was still a car washer along Lang’ata Road.

4. Millie Odhiambo is a renown female lawyer who took part in the second liberation struggle to dismantle Moi while Sabina Joy Chege was busy teaching nursery school kids how to pronounce elementary alphabets while changing their napkins after dropping off from Tausi series.

5. Professor Anyang Nyong’o is the man who developed the vision 2030 blue print and the NHIF template while Peter Kagwanja was still moving around from one printing press to another along River Road in order to forge his PhD papers.

6. Gladys Wanga is a leading female humanitarian ambassador in Africa having headed several UN NGO’s while Rachael Shebesh was still hobnobbing around Koinange street chasing after political handouts.

7. Opondo Kaluma is a part time law lecturer at Dar es Salaam University Faculty of Law while Kimani Ichungwa despite going to Alliance High School graduated to be an History teacher in one of those bogus Kiambu day schools.

8. Engineer James Rege despite joining the red blood suckers has been the strategic Yahoo point-man in Africa while Joe Mucheru, the ICT CS is a known radio repair within the mountains masquerading as an IT guru who cannot even fix a computer motherboard.

9. Junet Mohammed is a pilot by profession with accreditation from South Africa Civil Aviation Authority while Moses Kuria was a petty cash accountant with some supermarket in Saudi Arabia after being sponsored for overseas education by Raila Odinga.

10. Raila Odinga is an electronic engineer with pictorial evidence and is the brain behind the rural electrification program way back in 2005, incepted the Kenya Bureau of Standards, came up with Nairobi Decongestion Program of building bypasses and the father of the new constitution while Uhuru’s education ending at St. Mary’s with skewed information about his academics at Amherest, stands for nothing but a friend of Johny Walker riding on Raila’s SGR brainchild.

Any question? Go hang

[email protected]