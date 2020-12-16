Dear DP Ruto, don’t be fooled, you did not win Msambweni, the locals won and here is WHY

About 3 weeks ago, IPSOS conducted a poll on Msambweni. It was very informative and actually projected the Independent Candidate as the preferred. According to the findings, people wanted to basically try someone different and unaffiliated because they have never gained much from voting along party lines and that perhaps this approach would work in their favor. That basically was the issue.

Then the Independent candidate was a brother to the former MP.

Tanga Tanga are falling over themselves trying to own Bader. However, people did NOT vote Bader because of tanga tanga. The people of Msambweni spoke among themselves and said they wanted to chart their own course and see where it could lead them this time in matters development. The issue of land was cited among other things that they said have never been resolved