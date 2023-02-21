Deadbeat Kenyan Billionaire Paul Ndungu in Hiding as Russian Baby Mama Seeks Arrest

A Kenyans billionaire who boasts of shares in a series of top companies has gone into hiding after a woman he impregnated and abandoned in Russia sought the INTERPOL to arrest him.

The woman, who has since given birth to a baby she got after warming Paul Ndung’u’s loins now wants the Kenyan authorities to help her in smoking him out of his hideout.

The woman, Natalya Semyonova, wants help from Kenya as her native Russian laws proved unhelpful as it does not have jurisdiction on the former SportPesa shareholder.

According to the woman, her life has been turned into a nightmare as she is forced to fend for their baby alone as the billionaire has allegedly blocked her and cut off any communication.

“I just don’t know what to do! My life has become a nightmare! The Russian judicial system is not able to help me, I want to sue in Kenya,” she told a Russian publicationObzor-Gazet.ru as seen by Opera News.

“So, let’s talk about everything in order. The story began in June 2016, when an oligarch from Kenya, Paul Ndungu, came to Russia, whom Natalya met absolutely by accident.

Paul immediately charmed the girl, ordered expensive wines, gave flowers and gifts. Also, the African guest promised Natalya that he would marry her, take her to Kenya, buy her a luxurious villa on the ocean and she would live there simply “royally”.

The girl, of course, believed everything, but Paul Ndungu’s generosity quickly ended, he soon left for Kenya, but promised that as soon as he got to Nairobi, he would send her both money and a plane ticket, and apply for a visa, and soon they would be happy together.

However, time passed, and Paul Ndungu did not send money or call,” reports the publication.

A month later, the woman would discover she was pregnant and she informed her Kenyan lover-boy but this only made things worse as he blocked her completely.

Being from a Christian family, she had no option but to keep her pregnancy and delivered a baby she named Alexander Ndung’u Semyonov.

“I ask you to consider this material as an official appeal to all international competent authorities,” she says in her appeal to Interpol on the fact of fraud, as well as to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.