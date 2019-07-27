Shocking drama: Uhuru lands on a different terminal at JKIA, avoids DP Ruto who was waiting at VIP lounge

By Kamasasa E

Funny occurrence here at JKIA.

President Uhuru jets back few minutes ago from Zambia where he has been since Thursday. His presidential jet docks at the normal passenger terminal. From where I am locked on a traffic jam, I can see the President disembarking from the plane and being welcomed by the military and police heads of units. Then checks outs through normal passenger terminal. On the other hand, DP Ruto was waiting to receive his boss from the VIP/Presidential lounge. Information reaches DP that his boss has landed through normal passenger terminal. DP feels disappointed. Departs JKIA presidential lounge in a huff, not amused, leaving behind his boss whom he had come to welcome back home.

At this point, it’s not easy to be DP. I really feel for the hustler