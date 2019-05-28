DCI summons Senator Wetangula over fake gold scandal, prime suspect

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has summoned Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula over the controversial gold scam involving a Dubai-based businessman Ali Zandi.

People Daily established that Wetangula’s date with detectives has been set to Wednesday when he’s expected to shed light on the scandal.

The Senator has been away in Hong Kong for a 10-day preparatory international anticorruption session and returned on Sunday evening.

Before flying out of the country, he had confirmed his involvement in the saga but maintained that he was just an investor also at risk of losing money in the scam.

On May 21, the media reported that the DCI had authenticated Wetangula’s voice in the leaked audio clip that went viral on social media.

In the audio, the speaker claimed that the gold owed to Zandi was in safe custody of the state and that President Uhuru Kenyatta former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i were well aware of the situation.

The audio elicited reactions from Deputy President William Ruto and DPP Noordin Haji who explained that the names of Uhuru, Raila and Matiang’i were only dragged into the scandal.

On Monday, a politician Joseph Owino Ogendo, whose photo went viral on social media linking him to the scandal, presented himself to the DCI to deny claims that he impersonated Matiang’i.

“I could not comprehend it because it is a bad thing, I have never dealt in (gold business). I never knew my name can come up in a wrong way but I’m reading malice in the whole thing,” he told reporters.

The Dubai ruler has also distanced himself from initial reports that claimed the gold consignment in question belonged to him.