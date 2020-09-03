DCI sleuths arrest five men impersonating police, KDF and NIS officers in Nairobi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested five people who have been impersonating KDF, NPS and intelligence officers.

DCI through their official twitter handle on Thursday said the individuals whose activities within the Nairobi CBD are in question have been placed into lawful custody, awaiting arraignment.

The suspects who were driving two motor vehicles Registration Numbers KBN 433C and KCX 732L were intercepted at T-Mall area where upon searching the said vehicles a pair of hand cuffs, Fake NIS Cards, KDF Cards and gate passes, pocket phones among other items were recovered.

The five are Sharoq Afzal Shah, Jamal Hassan Ali, Fred Ngusare, Francis Saitabau and Junaid Mehmood Osman.

Members of public who may have fallen victim to the activities of such individuals have been advised to visit DCI Lang’ata.