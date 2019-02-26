DCI seize heroin worth 1.5 million in JKIA

Police at Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta airport have seized pure heroin worth Sh1.5 million on destined for the Republic of Guinea officials say.

According to the DCI the package was disguised as a generator spare part.

@DCI_Kenya Detectives based at JKIA, working on information, today seized several grams of #Heroin destined for the Republic of Guinea. The consignment which was described as a generator spare part was found to conceal a brownish substance which tested positive for Heroin. pic.twitter.com/NaqBp8uPc2 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 25, 2019

Head of Anti-Narcotics Unit Mr Khamis Masa said investigations are ongoing, and added that no arrests had been made following the incident.

The drug burst comes days after a team of detectives seized five kilos of heroin and arrested a major heroin trafficker in Westlands, Nairobi after laying a trap for the elusive drug dealer.

Ngendo was arrested on his return from Kampala, Uganda where he had travelled to. Police in the operation said he had left Nairobi on Wednesday night traveling by bus.

He had concealed the drugs in paws paw fruits.

The suspect had procured the narcotics from a Nigerian based in Kampala. Officials at the anti-narcotics police said the suspect is part of a larger heroin distribution network in Nairobi.

Police records indicate he is a frequent traveler to Uganda. He has a pattern of leaving Kenya through Busia border and comes back to Kenya through Malaba border apparently to evade detection.

In early February 2019 Njau made two other trips to Uganda where he is suspected to have hammered a deal with his Nigerian drug associates.

Its classic for drug dealers to mask their drug dealing activities in legitimate business and charity work.