DCI recover 48 vehicles bought with proceeds of Arror and Kimwarer dams

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have recovered 48 vehicles purchased with proceeds meant for the Arror and Kimwarer dam projects.

A local Daily reported that the 48 double-cabin vehicles were bought for transport services in the construction of the dams but were diverted to private use.

Sleuths privy to the matter intimated the operation was carried out on Saturday and Sunday.

30 vehicles were seized at a parking lot at Mitchell Cotts Building in Nairobi while 18 others were traced at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“Mitchell Cotts is under tight security. Police are guarding it to ensure no vehicle moves out.

“Others have been traced at the JKIA. The number plates have been removed,” a high-placed source disclosed.

Officials aware of the investigation revealed the files that implicated top State officials were submitted to DPP Noordin Haji’s office at the weekend.

On Sunday, Haji and DCI George Kinoti visited the stalled Itare Dam in Nakuru – the next focus for investigators.

After the visit, the two are reported to have led an operation that saw detectives recover vehicles that were taken to Nakuru instead of Elgeyo Marakwet sites.

“As the police department, we are ready to see that mwananchi gets justice. We have the capacity to investigate.

The DCI has the powers bestowed onto him by the Constitution to carry out investigations. We are already doing high-profile cases,” Kinoti remarked yesterday in Lamu.