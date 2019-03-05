DCI probes Sacked CS Echesa over money laundering claims

Directorate of criminal investigations are on the neck of former sports cs Rashid Echesa over money loundery claims.

in a report by one of the local dailies, Echesa may have been exposed to money laundering by his associate Joseph Waswa who is linked with last week’s recovery of Ksh32 billion fake currency in Ruiru, a home linked to the sacked Ruto ally CS.

According to a sleuth privy to the probe, the sacked CS was in constant communication with Waswa.

A call data analysis showed that Waswa had been in communication with two other suspects, Joseph Munyao and Nancy Muthoni, and in most cases, he would call Echesa after calling the two.

Detectives are trying to establish if the former CS visited the building where the fake currency was found.

They also want to establish the relationship between the former Echesa and Cameroonian Peter Longa who was extradited from the country in 2018 over money laundering.

Longa had been deported to Cameroon on January 7, 2017 and declared persona non grata by the then Interior CS Joseph Nkaiserry but found his way back to Kenya.

Echesa was fired from the sports docket on Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In accordance with Article 152(5) of the Constitution, as read together with Article 152(1)(d) of the Constitution, the appointment of Mr Rashid Echesa Mohamed, as a Cabinet Secretary has been vacated,” read a statement in the Executive Order No.3 of 2019.

In a recent interview, he admitted that Waswa, who was charged alongside six others of defrauding businessman off Kshs 10 million using Uhuru’s name and voice, was his personal friend but refuted claims that they were business partners.