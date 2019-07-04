DCI Police to question DP Ruto’s 256 propagandists recruited by Itumbi over assassination letter

Sources at DCI confirm that ex Statehouse Propagandist Dennis Itumbi had formed a several whatsapp groups that he used to disseminate sensitive that was later pushed to go viral by about 256 other propagandists on social media.

Now DCI is closing in on many of the said accomplices and will be taken in for questioning.

On Thursday, Dennis Itumbi, who is the Digital Director in the communications department of the presidency working under the office of the Deputy President, was arraigned after his dramatic arrest on Wednesday over his alleged link to DP William Ruto’s assassination letter.

A report indicated that the DCI is seeking 256 members of a WhatsApp group where Itumbi shared the alleged assassination letter.

The Tanga tanga WhatsApp group is under investigation and its members are now being investigated and are expected to record statements with the police.

During the trial, Itumbi’s lawyers noted that he did not create the group and neither was he an administrator.

“He is just a member. The group has members of parliament, senators and governors people of more significance than the accused.

“Your honour you are being invited to the division between one side of the political divide called Tanga tanga and one that the investigators belong to called Kieleweke,” his lawyers told the court.

The prosecution stated that they wanted Itumbi detained at Kamukunji Police Station for 14 days to complete their investigations.

“There is a phone that the accused uses and has just been taken to the cybercrime unit for further investigation,” the prosecution stated.

Taking to Twitter, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen faulted the move to summon the group members.

“So Itumbi was arrested for forwarding an alleged fake letter to a WhatsApp group dubbed “TangaTanga”? How many people in this country forwarded that document? Will all the media houses that published the document be charged? This is ridiculously moronic,” he tweeted.

Itumbi was arrested on Wednesday, as he was having lunch at a city restaurant near City Hall.