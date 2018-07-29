DCI Kinoti Investigating EACC Boss Michael Mubea Over Wajir County Graft Interference, Heads To Roll

The Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission Deputy CEO Michael Mubea is suddenly on the spot light for all the wrong reasons. He stands accused for covering up corruption in Wajir County even after EACC officials from the regional office in Garissa conducted two successful raids at the county headquaters and made huge progress in uncovering graft.

Wajir County’s embattled Governor Mohammed Abdi Mohamud, whose August 8th 2017 election was annulled by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal awaits his fate at the Supreme Court. He is suspected of overseeing major corruption during the past nine months he has been at the helm of power in the County.

Last week, Mubeya intimidated the regional investigation officers based in Garissa after they summoned the governor to record a statement at their offices. The EACC headquarter (head office) later intervened and shoved Mubeya aside pending investigations into his conduct.

Governor Mohamud was then summoned, grilled for hours and made to record a statement. He is said to have responded to questions on corruption preceeds from companies linked to his business, his wife and 3 sons.

MUBEYA’S INTEREST IN WAJIR?

Mubeya is a business partner of one of the power brokers in Wajir and a close associate to the Governor, one Adan Daud, who is linked to several fictitious projects in the county. Every time officials from the anti-graft team discover malpractices at the county, Daud through Mubeya, has been urging the detectives from the Garissa regional office to halt investigations.

Word doing rounds is that DCI Kinoti has zeroed in on Mubea and other EACC detectives who are involved in graft by providing cover to corrupt officials especially in county governments. ”Mubea is marked for milking counties that are on radar over corruption’- a source at DCI told this writer. President Uhuru has vowed to wipe out corruption. How will Uhuru succeed if institutions that are to fight corruption are same ones demanding heavy bribes to protect the perpetrators of high crime?

Wajir Governor is yet to launch a single development project in Wajir despite being in office for almost a year.

