BREAKING: DCI police storm activist Boniface Mwangi’s house, arrested, taken to Central Station

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have stormed the house of activist Boniface Mwangi and whisked him away.

I have been arrested by @DCI_Kenya from my house. We are headed to Central Police Station. I haven't been told the reason for my arrest. — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 6, 2019

According to Mwangi, he has been taken to the Central Police Station although he is yet to be told the reason for his arrest.

Sources however reveal that the arrest of the former photojournalist-turned-activist could be related to the recent protest against corruption held at Uhuru Park dubbed #BeyondZeroCorruption.

One of the protesters – Bettie Wa Shiro – was arrested following the April 30 demonstrations and Mwangi is said to have been instrumental in securing her release.

The former Starehe parliamentary aspirant reportedly led a group of human rights activists that camped and lit candles at the Central Police Station following Bettie’s arrest on April 30 until she was released early morning on May 1.

Mwangi has also been an outspoken critic of the ruling government.