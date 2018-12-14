Daystar University honors CJ Maraga with honorary doctorate in law

Friday granted Chief Justice David Maraga another big lifetime achievement as Daystar University honored him with a honorary doctorate degree in Law.

This happened during the University’s 41st graduation Ceremony at its Athi River Main Campus in Machakos County.

Maraga took to his official twitter account to express his gratitude, stating that he was humbly honored to receive the award from the University.

He thanked God and the University for his honor.

Maraga in his address noted that Kenya is a great country whereby we only need to put our acts together. The Supreme Court President also expressed his wish in seeing that all lawyers become religious.

Maraga joins a list of other leaders who received similar awards today. President Uhuru Kenyatta and former prime minister Raila Odinga are also set to receive honorary doctorate degrees from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University which is holding its 6th Graduation ceremony.

A month ago, the University had only confirmed Raila for the award of honorary doctorate degree in Science before changing its tune to include president Kenyatta.

His inclusion came ahead of his planned two-day tour to Nyanza region. The President toured the region yesterday whereby he launched a Universal Healthcare cover program in Kisumu, among other development projects.

He is expected to complete his two-day tour in the region today.

His visit to Nyanza region is the first ever since his historic handshake with Raila Odinga.