Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

David Murathe is a political harlot – Hon Susan Kihika says

Leave a Comment

Nakuru senator Susan Kihika has bashed former Jubilee party vice chairperson Daviod Murathe for being a political harlot.

Murathe who also revealed that it is during the Jubilee Primaries that his beef with William Ruto began,admitted that he is likely to open a pandora’s box, a situation that could worsen the already strained relations within the party.

Some politicians dismissed Murathe’s claims, saying he should not speak now because he did nothing to stop or prevent it.

“Murathe confirms they rigged nominations. What a shame washing dirty linen in public,” former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo said. Kabogo and former Nairobi governor candidate Peter Kenneth had blamed the DP for their failures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies