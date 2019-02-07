David Murathe is a political harlot – Hon Susan Kihika says

Nakuru senator Susan Kihika has bashed former Jubilee party vice chairperson Daviod Murathe for being a political harlot.

Murathe just woke up and discovered DP Ruto was not eligible to run for president? Height of hypocrisy! Why didn’t he spew that nonsense before the 2017 elections? He is going around endorsing others for presidency 2022, Political harlot! #NewsNight @HusseinMohamedg https://t.co/5ytXMPnaXV — Sen. Susan Kihika (@susankihika) February 5, 2019

Murathe who also revealed that it is during the Jubilee Primaries that his beef with William Ruto began,admitted that he is likely to open a pandora’s box, a situation that could worsen the already strained relations within the party.

Some politicians dismissed Murathe’s claims, saying he should not speak now because he did nothing to stop or prevent it.

“Murathe confirms they rigged nominations. What a shame washing dirty linen in public,” former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo said. Kabogo and former Nairobi governor candidate Peter Kenneth had blamed the DP for their failures