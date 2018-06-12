Daring Thieves STORM Raila’s Opoda Farm Making, STEALING Livestock, Guards Fired

Daring armed thugs on Sunday night raided Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s ranch at Opoda farm in Bondo, Siaya County stealing livestock.

The thugs, who cut the fence to access the heavily-guarded expansive farm, are said to have terrorised guards before heading to the kraal where they stole sheep, goats and geese. The guards recorded statements at Bondo Police Station yesterday as police investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, sources intimated that the Odinga family has fired all security guards and casual workers for fear the theft could be an inside job.

No suspect has been arrested over the incident. Siaya DCIO Samwel Cheruyot confirmed the incident, saying his officers were investigating the robbery.

County Commissioner Joseph Narengo said police were interrogating farm workers to established if they colluded with the robbers. “We will soon establish who was behind the incident. Geese cannot easily be handled by strangers,” he said.

Narengo said the farm is also manned by officers from the Recce Squad, who he said may have been guarding the main house when the incident occurred. Raila often uses his Bondo home to host key political meetings.

The incident comes only two weeks after thugs broke into the home of Alego/Usonga MP Samwel Atandi and stole electronics.