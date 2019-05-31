Dam scandal hits back as KVDA sacks DP Ruto ally MD David Kimosop

The Board of Directors of the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) has now fired David Kimosop as Managing Director of the authority.

The board, in a statement to the press Thursday evening, appointed Francis Kipkech to take over the mantle in an interim position until a new MD is selected.

Mr. Kipkech was, until his new appointment, serving as Mr. Kimosop’s deputy Managing Director.

“The Board wishes to assure the public and other stake holders that the services. Programmes, and projects of the authority will continue uninterrupted,” read the statement.

“The Board wishes to appreciate Mr. Kimosop for the service rendered to the authority and the stewardship of the entity towards the successful achievement of its programmes and interventions”

The embattled outgoing MD Kimosop was previously summoned by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal in which the country allegedly lost Ksh.21 billion.