Daily nation is home of fake news, Gov. Sonko rubbishes publication of a cartel story

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, on Monday, challenged the Daily Nation over the publication of a story he termed as fake.

The vocal governor took to his official Facebook page to call out the publication’s writer, Eric Wainaina, going on to accuse him of being paid to publish false information.

This was in reference to an article published by the Daily Nation on July 8, 2019, with the headline, High Court Allows Tycoon to Evict Church in Plot Row.

“I challenge the Nation Media Group and their journalist Eric Wainaina to state which high court case number, if any, which specific high court and which judge, if any, have given Patrick Macharia Nderitu the alleged orders,” Sonko divulged.

Sonko then revealed that the hotly contested piece of land, NAIROBI/BLOCK/78/863, was in fact restored to the church under the name, Glad Tidings Crusade, by Resident Senior Magistrate E. Wanjala on June 21, 2019.

“It’s a shame a section of journalists and our county communication guys have been bought by Patrick Macharia Nderitu, to make fake news and mislead the public on the truth about the Buruburu Phase 4 land,” Sonko lamented.

He went on to post the relevant title deeds and name search results, which all ascertained that the land was registered under the church.

“An official land search carried out on June 25, 2019, at 10:13 am confirms clearly that the registered landowners of the property are Glad Tidings Crusade of P.O. Box 73993, Nairobi,” Sonko disclosed.

The Nairobi Governor went on to urge his residents to turn a blind eye to the fake news.

“This a sponsored and misleading false story. There’s nothing like who will blink first,” Sonko affirmed.