DP Ruto’s son Nick admitted to the roll of advocates of the High Court

Last year in December, Nick was gazetted as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

He has been admitted to the bar after successfully completing the law program at Kenya School of Law and passing the exams.

Just last December, his dad, DP Ruto, acquired a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree at the University of Nairobi.

Nick is viewed by many as the one to follow his father’s political steps, evidenced on several occasions in 2017 where he was involved in political campaigns.

He has also been sent on behalf of his father to represent in fundraisers and other meetings.

Many, including his father William Ruto, were quick to congratulate him on social media on his achievement.

“One day, a long time ago, you set a goal to become an attorney. Then you accomplished your goal. Congratulations Wakili Nick Ruto,” wrote William Ruto on twitter.

“Congratulations wakili Nick Ruto. Develop in law practice. Seniors Kipchumba Murkomen and Kithure Kindiki mentorship are required,” wrote Youth for Ruto.

“Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today. “* Congratulations Wakili Nick Ruto For a well-deserved distinction,” wrote Makoyo Otima.