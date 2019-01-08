D.P Ruto is poised to be the next opposition leader: Murathe

In the already declared war of the 2022 general elections, politicians are reinforcing themselves powerfully in such a way that they are closing doors on the ones they do no want in the game. Seems like this time round unity against the other will be great political move to obtain power.

Former Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe is engineering a mass walkout of members opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

Murathe, who unexpectedly resigned as vice chairman on Sunday, said those opposed to Ruto will form a new coalition to stop the DP from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We are ready to form a new coalition and I can tell you for sure it will crush Ruto and his group. I can tell him for free that he will be lucky to be an opposition leader,” Murathe told news reporters yesterday.

On Sunday night, Murathe said that he was forming a stop-Ruto movement.

“We are dealing with a personality (Ruto) whom some of us believe is not suitable for that office. He has his supporters, we have our own people who are thinking alike. We will have these formations and Kenyans will select which one will work best for them,” Murathe said during an interview on KTN news on Sunday night.

CS Eugene Wamalwa, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Senator Moses Wetang’ula at the Maragoli festival on Wednesday, December 26, 2018

It is said that Murathe is planning to either join an existing party or form a totally new one. The new party will then form an alliance with Raila Odinga’s ODM, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi — with one presidential candidate.

Murathe is vehemently opposed to Ruto’s bid,saying the DP is unfit to lead Kenya. He has pledged to do everything possible to stop Ruto, including going to the Supreme Court.