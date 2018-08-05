Cut Powers Of The President and Create PM Position for Uhuru in 2022- Hon Ndung’u

Kikuyu elders call for constitution amendment before 2022

The Kikuyu Council of elders is now calling on political leaders and other stakeholders to have a dialogue on constitutional amendments. The amendments should include cutting the powers of the president and creating the prime minister position.

Addressing media in Nakuru on Saturday led by the council national chairman Ndung’u Gaithuma, the elders decried that there is still major gaps as far as leadership is concerned.

According to the elders, if the amendments are not done now, the country might fall into darkness in future.

“In order to arrest these issues of power, there is a need to ensure that we have amendments to the constitution so that we can have an inclusive leadership,” said Gaithuma.

The sentiments were echoed by former Njoro MP Joseph Kiuna who is also a member of the council.

“As a politician, I believe the time is now to make amendments to the constitution and ensure the errors that are there are sorted out before 2022 so that every Kenyan will feel part of this leadership,” said Kiuna.

While lauding President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga on their famous handshake that ensured peace across the country, the Kikuyu Council of elders said they support the move.

They, however, distanced themselves from the 2022 politics.

“2022 politics should be shelved and the focus should be on the Big 4 Agenda. We as Kikuyu council of elders support the President and the move he has taken to unite the country even the handshake,” the elders said.