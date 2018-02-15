Kenya Today

The Curse Of Tear-gassing RAILA Strikes JAPHETH KOOME, Sacked As Nairobi Police Boss

Nairobi Provincial Police Boss Japheth Koome has been demoted and moved to Principal Deputy Inspector General of Police. His place has been taken by Joseph Ole Tito.

The move has been termed by Kenyans as a curse of teargassing Prime Minister Raila Odinga and ordering the killing of innocent Kenyans demonstrators including children.

  5. koome Kuma wewe baada ya kutum,iwa kama mkudu la nyani na serikali ya kakuyu njamba sasa wewe ni kama mbwa yenye tego aka rabies tukutane na wewe utakula kisu na nikutomboe hilo tumbo mavi tupu.Mkudu wewe.

