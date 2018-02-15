The Curse Of Tear-gassing RAILA Strikes JAPHETH KOOME, Sacked As Nairobi Police Boss

Nairobi Provincial Police Boss Japheth Koome has been demoted and moved to Principal Deputy Inspector General of Police. His place has been taken by Joseph Ole Tito.
The move has been termed by Kenyans as a curse of teargassing Prime Minister Raila Odinga and ordering the killing of innocent Kenyans demonstrators including children.
Comments
Anonymous says
Never joke with president odinga
J Bee says
Baby Pendo is working don’t joke With people’s blood.
Res says
At least koome showed Raila what metal he is made off. Raila is yet to show koome anything.
Anonymous says
that’s a promotion ,he will be the second senior most cop in kenya police service after Njoroge mbugua
gimail. says
nonsense.
Anonymous says
koome Kuma wewe baada ya kutum,iwa kama mkudu la nyani na serikali ya kakuyu njamba sasa wewe ni kama mbwa yenye tego aka rabies tukutane na wewe utakula kisu na nikutomboe hilo tumbo mavi tupu.Mkudu wewe.