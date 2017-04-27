The CURSE of ABUSING Raila Catches Up with Margret Wanjiru, DENIED BAIL, to Stay in Custody till Monday

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has been denied bail after she was charged with malicious damage to property and creating a disturbance.

The Nairobi governor aspirant stormed the City Park polling station on Wednesday with her supporters who destroyed voting materials.

She denied the charges before chief magistrate Francis Andayi on Thursday. Andayi directed that the aspirant be detained for five days until police conclude investigations into the matter.

He said the politician is required to deposit a Sh500,000 bond and give two sureties after the five days elapse.

In mitigation, Wanjiru asked the court to allow her to be detained at the police cells so that she can access her medication.

She was taken to Kileleshwa police station and asked to provide the medical documents to prove that she was not feeling well.