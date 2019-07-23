CS Rotich, PS Thugge , others charged with over 10 corruption cases

National Treasury CS Henry Rotich on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to corruption charges over the award of two dam tenders in an unprecedented move against a sitting minister.

Rotich, Kamau Thugge (Treasury PS), Susan Jemtai Koech ( East African Community PS) and David Kipchumba Kimosop (Former Managing Director KVDA) and others are accused of conspiring to defraud the public among other charges.

The charges stem from a police investigation into the misuse of funds for the Arror and Kimwarer dams projects overseen by Italian construction company CMC Di Ravenna.

The two dams were budgeted to cost Ksh. 46billion ($446 million), but the Treasury borrowed Ksh. 63 billion instead, DPP Noordin Haji said on Monday.

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons conspired to defraud the Government of Kenya between December 17, 2014 and September 27, 2018.