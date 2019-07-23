Kenya Today

CS Rotich, PS Thugge , others charged with over 10 corruption cases

National Treasury CS Henry Rotich on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to corruption charges over the award of two dam tenders in an unprecedented move against a sitting minister.

Rotich, Kamau Thugge (Treasury PS), Susan Jemtai Koech ( East African Community PS) and David Kipchumba Kimosop (Former Managing Director KVDA) and others are accused of conspiring to defraud the public among other charges.

The charges stem from a police investigation into the misuse of funds for the Arror and Kimwarer dams projects overseen by Italian construction company CMC Di Ravenna.

The two dams were budgeted to cost Ksh. 46billion ($446 million), but the Treasury borrowed Ksh. 63 billion instead, DPP Noordin Haji said on Monday.

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons conspired to defraud the Government of Kenya between December 17, 2014 and September 27, 2018.

  3. ooh!!! Funny now the ruto all the way are suddenly quiet they have realised that the person the perceive to be there leader is just a common thief and looter of dams and mashamba

  4. Ruto is a conman he conned harambee stars 50million during afcon qualifiers then conned baby Sidney’s patent he would help them those re tell tale signs of a conman 2022 no votes for u Mr looto

