CS Rotich adds more pain to Kenyans as he allocates 25.1 billion more for Arror and Kimwarer dams

Finance CS Henry Rotich has allocated Ksh25.1 billion more to the dam projects in Kenya in the budget proposal for the 2019-2020 financial year.

The money is supposed to be used to pay up the debts that were accrued after the company that was supposed to undertake the projects failed to deliver.

Suppliers who had pumped money into the delivery of goods that were ordered for the Arror and Kimwarer dams complained of non-payment after they fulfilled their obligation of supplying their LPOs.

A man takes the photo of the Kimwarer dam site in Elgeyo Marakwet

The two dams have been subject to scrutiny after taxpayers allegedly lost Ksh21 billion that was paid to the contractor before the commencement of the project.

The company that was awarded the contract, CMC Di Ravenna, is said to have been declared bankrupt in its native country Italy and had also accrued some loans in the country.

As for other dams, the government intends to ensure completion of the projects.

Other controversial allocations in the budget as per a report by Daily Nation were Ksh7.9 billion to the collapsed Galana-Kulalu irrigation project.

The viability of the project was questioned after the Ksh7.2 million model farm failed to meet the projected number of bags of maize.

The National Youth Service has received an extra Ksh6 billion budget that did not exist before in its allocations.

This comes even after many unanswered questions over the expenditure and the scandals that have riddled the NYS.

The government intends to spend Ksh2.7 trillion in this coming financial year rising from last year’s budget by at least Ksh252 billion.