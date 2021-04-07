CS Matiangi’s bodyguard shoots wife, kills himself in a love gone sour ordeal

Starehe Sub-County,

Ruaraka Police Station.

Subject: Murder/Suicide Incident Report Involving Police Officers.

It occurred on the 6th day of April 2021 at about 2110hrs within drive-in estate flats vide ob No 40/06/04/2021at2230hrs.

It was reported by one George Mulongo of mobile phone 0790-985-086 that at about 2100hrs, his sister No.98615 Pc ( W) Pauline Wakasa attached to Kilimani Police Station (Traffic), arrived home and she was served with supper by her house help.

While she was eating, her husband No.99047 Pc Hudson Wakisa of GSU attached as a security aide at the Ministry of Interior, also arrived at the house.

He then briefly talked to the wife and they started exchanging bitter words and the wife was accusing him of infidelity.

As a result, the said husband went out of the house and shortly returned to the sitting room suddenly he drew out his Jericho pistol s/no. KP- 44333035 and fired several rounds at his wife’s chest killing her instantly.

He then turned the firearm to himself and shot on his chin.

He also died instantly.

Their two bodies were found at the sitting room.The children aged five and two years escaped unhurt with the reporter.

The scene was visited by SOOPS Nairobi Regional hqrs, Divpol/Divcrime Starehe, and other officers. Scene processed by the csss .

The two bodies were removed to Kenyatta University Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Also recovered is the Jericho pistol s/no. kp 44333035, nine spent cartridges, two magazines- one fully loaded with 15rds, while the 2nd magazine was loaded with six rounds of 9mm.

Inquest No.3/2021 opened.