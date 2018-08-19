CS Matiangi In Trouble As Muslims Confirm Idd-ul-Adha Holiday Is On Wednesday and Not Tuesday

By ANDREW KASUKU for the Star

Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar has faulted CS Fred Matiang’i for declaring Tuesday as the public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha

Muhdhar said the announced went against his advice that the celebrations be marked on Wednesday, August 22 in line with the Muslim calendar.

“I wrote to him before the announcement indicating that Muslims would celebrate Idd on Wednesday but he went ahead to declare Tuesday as the public holiday,” Muhdhar told the Star on the phone.

According to Kenyan time, Idd al-Adha will begin on the evening of Tuesday, August 21 and end on the evening of Wednesday, August 22.

The day is celebrated by Muslims globally to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham) to follow Allah’s (God’s) command to sacrifice his son Isaak (Isaac).

“Those who will pray on Tuesday are following Saudi Arabia time, we are supposed however to follow local time and sightings,” he said.

He explained that the moon was sighted on Sunday, August 12 and so the 10th day when the Idd al Adha should take place falls on Wednesday and not Tuesday.

The Chief Kadhi, however, noted that the law grants the CS the final word on which day national holidays should be marked.

Muhdhar said some Muslims will celebrate Eid on Wednesday.

“We are united, legal issues are flexible. It depends on your interpretation,” he said.