BREAKING: Education CS Matiangi Roars, SHUTS DOWN Top University, Revokes License of Presbyterian University, To Be Close Down Immediately

ACTING EDUCATION CS revokes operating license of Presbyterian University of East Africa; directs CUE to start process of winding up the school.
The directive is based on a recommendation by the Council Of University Education,a body that is tasked with safeguarding quality of university education in Kenya.
Moving forward CUE will ensure the continuing students complete their studies as per schedule either by transferring them other universities.
